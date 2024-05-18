Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Lowered by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,031,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125,086 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.17% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $61,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FIS. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $78.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,670,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,733. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.22.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

