Equity Investment Corp Acquires 618 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Globe Life accounts for approximately 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.77% of Globe Life worth $88,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GL traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $86.07. 2,300,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

View Our Latest Report on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globe Life news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.