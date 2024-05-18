Equity Investment Corp Buys 3,704 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 392,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises 2.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $74,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. AM Squared Ltd increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TRV traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.71. 1,348,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.89.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

