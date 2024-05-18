Verge Hits Market Capitalization of $96.63 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Verge has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and $7.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,920.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.36 or 0.00713320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00125641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00070475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00203415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00098754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

