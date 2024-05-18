KOK (KOK) One Day Volume Hits $236,606.59

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. KOK has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $236,606.59 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.90 or 0.99804657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00306127 USD and is up 8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $282,985.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.