Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 611,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 86,397 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $92,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 173.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 344 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.01. 3,054,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,255,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $160.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.12.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

