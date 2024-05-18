American National Bank Takes Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,992. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.41. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

