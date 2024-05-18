Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 120.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.08. The stock had a trading volume of 293,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,448. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

