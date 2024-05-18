The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Holdings Cut by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,219 shares during the period. The Hartford Financial Services Group comprises 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.46% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $111,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIG. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HIG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average is $89.19.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.