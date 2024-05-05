Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Boosted by William Blair

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $64.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 0.95. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $64.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 30,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $1,916,303.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,861.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 3,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $160,311.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,244.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,570,023. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

