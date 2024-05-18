American National Bank Invests $49,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

American National Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 581.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $217,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 93.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDF traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $36.43. 906,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,137. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $36.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

