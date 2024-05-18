Litecoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $283.71 Million (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and $283.71 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $84.08 or 0.00125641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008817 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,544,394 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.

