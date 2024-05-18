American National Bank Raises Position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

American National Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 359.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 310,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 54,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 108,134,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,557,000 after buying an additional 6,418,683 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 316,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.94. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

