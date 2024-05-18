Casper (CSPR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.59 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0279 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $335.61 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,612,316,385 coins and its circulating supply is 12,018,780,068 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,611,472,216 with 12,017,975,626 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02831124 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $5,383,189.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

