Steem (STEEM) Market Capitalization Tops $130.34 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Steem has a market capitalization of $130.34 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Steem has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,920.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.36 or 0.00713320 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00125641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00042824 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00070475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00203415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.09 or 0.00098754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 462,145,210 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

