Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.75 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

TSE:INE opened at C$8.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.63, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.68. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.05 and a 1 year high of C$14.40.

Insider Activity at Innergex Renewable Energy

In related news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,750.00. In other news, Director Daniel Lafrance acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock valued at $174,975. 20.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is -70.59%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

