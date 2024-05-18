American National Bank Raises Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

American National Bank lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $9,800,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 39,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 97,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 38,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. 31,550,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,165,824. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.63. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.68 and a 12-month high of $78.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

