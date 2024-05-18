ELIS Trading Down 10.9% This Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0404 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $8.08 million and approximately $234.51 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00009658 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011105 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001438 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,789.90 or 0.99804657 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011864 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006670 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04041201 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $105,560.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.