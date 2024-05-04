Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 426 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200 day moving average is $79.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.