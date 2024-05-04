Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

