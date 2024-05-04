Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on May 4th, 2024

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Copart

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.