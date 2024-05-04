6,104 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

RDVY opened at $54.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.00.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

