Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,192.50 ($52.66).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday.
WTB opened at GBX 3,007 ($37.77) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,210.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,363.04. The firm has a market cap of £5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,879.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,983.63 ($37.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,714 ($46.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.02.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 62.90 ($0.79) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $34.10. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is 6,062.50%.
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
