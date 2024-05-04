Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CAO Sells $498,360.87 in Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $201.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $210.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.70. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Laboratory Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

