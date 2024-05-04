Critical Comparison: ProSomnus (OSA) & Its Competitors

ProSomnus (NASDAQ:OSA – Get Free Report) is one of 231 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProSomnus to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

ProSomnus has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSomnus’ peers have a beta of 0.61, suggesting that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSomnus $27.65 million -$24.09 million -0.07 ProSomnus Competitors $1.06 billion $4.24 million 1.62

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ProSomnus’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProSomnus. ProSomnus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

70.0% of ProSomnus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ProSomnus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSomnus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSomnus -87.14% N/A -106.30% ProSomnus Competitors -737.51% -146.94% -29.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ProSomnus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSomnus 0 1 2 0 2.67 ProSomnus Competitors 1603 4332 8506 223 2.50

ProSomnus presently has a consensus target price of $2.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2,021.21%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 24.94%. Given ProSomnus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProSomnus is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

ProSomnus peers beat ProSomnus on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ProSomnus

ProSomnus, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolaryngologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force. ProSomnus, Inc. is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

