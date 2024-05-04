Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST traded up $9.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.21. 4,458,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,964. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.96. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.81% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $65,480.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,324.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 523.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 150,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 125,946 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 171,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 36,744 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,227,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,116,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 151.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the period.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

