Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Cohu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cohu

Cohu Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $29.60. 346,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,611. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -592.00 and a beta of 1.54. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $28.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 10,587.5% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cohu by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cohu by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.