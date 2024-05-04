MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MTSI. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.78.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $3.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.85. 629,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,157. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.53 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares in the company, valued at $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $16,478,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,645,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,926,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wayne Mack Struble sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $87,756.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,691.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415 over the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.