Persimmon (LON:PSN) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Persimmon (LON:PSN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports.
Persimmon Stock Performance
PSN opened at GBX 1,366.50 ($17.16) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,708.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,314.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,306.29. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 925 ($11.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,501 ($18.85).
Persimmon Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Persimmon’s previous dividend of $20.00. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
