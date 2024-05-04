Shell (LON:SHEL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.68) price objective on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.73) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.68) to GBX 2,950 ($37.06) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.45) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,109.78 ($39.06).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,858.50 ($35.91) on Friday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 2,214 ($27.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,952 ($37.08). The firm has a market capitalization of £183.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,264.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,688.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,597.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 4,778.76%.

In other news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,168.82). In other Shell news, insider Sinead Gorman bought 18,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,494 ($31.33) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,545.46). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.06) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,168.82). Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

