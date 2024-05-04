Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 790 by Analysts at Barclays

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 800 ($10.05) to GBX 790 ($9.92) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.36) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.05) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 792 ($9.95).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,523.81%.
Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.
