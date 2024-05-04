Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Price Target Cut to GBX 100 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 104 ($1.31) to GBX 100 ($1.26) in a report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.88) price objective on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 156.67 ($1.97).

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

Dowlais Group Increases Dividend

DWL opened at GBX 80.25 ($1.01) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.92. Dowlais Group has a one year low of GBX 74.45 ($0.94) and a one year high of GBX 148 ($1.86). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 92.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Dowlais Group’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Dowlais Group’s payout ratio is -1,111.11%.

Insider Activity at Dowlais Group

In other news, insider Roberto Fioroni bought 167,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($170,097.97). In other Dowlais Group news, insider Shali Vasudeva purchased 24,215 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £19,856.30 ($24,941.97). Also, insider Roberto Fioroni acquired 167,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £135,414.99 ($170,097.97). Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Dowlais Group

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

