Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$91.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$66.50 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Dynacor Group Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE:DNG opened at C$5.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$194.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Dynacor Group has a 1-year low of C$2.88 and a 1-year high of C$5.70.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Atrium Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

