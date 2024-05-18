Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Issues Earnings Results

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Africa Oil Price Performance

OTCMKTS AOIFF opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.97 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.02. Africa Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

Africa Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

About Africa Oil

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

