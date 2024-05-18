Decred (DCR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.61 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $21.15 or 0.00031428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $339.75 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00084687 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012900 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,814.44 or 0.68305199 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,064,582 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

