First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

FTA opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.52 and a 200-day moving average of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3091 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTA. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $21,948,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $11,026,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $6,780,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 71,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,043,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.