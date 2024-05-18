GEN Restaurant Group’s (GENK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Separately, Benchmark reduced their target price on GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 4.5 %

GENK stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $383.70 million and a PE ratio of 65.83.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.90 million. GEN Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,248.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez bought 48,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,025.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,039 shares of company stock valued at $371,611.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $4,984,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in GEN Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $2,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 79,299 shares during the period. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

