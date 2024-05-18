Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $439.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.16. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $109.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Global Indemnity Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 110,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Global Indemnity Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

