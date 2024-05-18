Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electrovaya’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Wednesday.

ELVA stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the fourth quarter valued at $2,510,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electrovaya during the third quarter worth about $9,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

