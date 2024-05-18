Short Interest in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Grows By 6.3%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 9,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Insider Activity
In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia bought 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $38,972.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,706.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Guardant Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Guardant Health by 10.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Guardant Health Stock Down 3.4 %
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.65). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 246.47% and a negative net margin of 76.34%. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Guardant Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Guardant Health from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
