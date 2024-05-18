Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

FULC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 3.1 %

FULC stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $13.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. Research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $57,240.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fulcrum Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FULC. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $408,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,286 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Articles

