GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Price Target Increased to $13.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GENK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of GEN Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday.

GEN Restaurant Group Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. GEN Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $383.70 million and a P/E ratio of 65.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. GEN Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that GEN Restaurant Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Wook Jin Kim acquired 6,000 shares of GEN Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,248.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Jose Manzanarez acquired 48,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $290,296.26. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 115,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,025.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Wook Jin Kim purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,248.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,039 shares of company stock worth $371,611 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in GEN Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $257,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 379,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in GEN Restaurant Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GEN Restaurant Group by 487.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

