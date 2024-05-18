Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Releases Earnings Results

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $35.55 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.73% and a negative net margin of 2.61%.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SYPR stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the period. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,471,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYPR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Sypris Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

