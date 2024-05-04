Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PWP traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.72. 1,794,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.52. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $16.07.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.39% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $212.68 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWP. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

