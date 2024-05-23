8,961 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by BCU Wealth Advisors LLC

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.5% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.94. 4,579,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,252,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.76. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.