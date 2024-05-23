Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 120

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Tharisa Stock Up 0.4 %
LON:THS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 75.80 ($0.96). 465,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.28 million, a P/E ratio of 360.95 and a beta of 0.98. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68.
About Tharisa
