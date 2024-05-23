Berenberg Bank Trims Tharisa (LON:THS) Target Price to GBX 120

Tharisa (LON:THS – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 130 ($1.65) to GBX 120 ($1.53) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Tharisa Stock Up 0.4 %

LON:THS traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 75.80 ($0.96). 465,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 61.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £227.28 million, a P/E ratio of 360.95 and a beta of 0.98. Tharisa has a 1 year low of GBX 47 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 94 ($1.19). The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68.

Get Tharisa alerts:

About Tharisa

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.