BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Invests $337,000 in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIV. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RIV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $12.10. 51,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,797. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.43.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1289 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.78%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

