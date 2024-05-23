Prospector Partners LLC Has $18.21 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,550 shares during the period. Trimble makes up approximately 2.3% of Prospector Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $18,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.51. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. StockNews.com cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.