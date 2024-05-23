Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Comcast by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Comcast by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,688,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $687,947,000 after acquiring an additional 570,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Comcast by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $644,258,000 after acquiring an additional 329,278 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.65. 6,676,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,484,158. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

