iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Increased by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.3% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after buying an additional 1,583,086 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,472,000 after buying an additional 895,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,364,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,010,000 after buying an additional 1,360,944 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after buying an additional 673,843 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.05. 4,506,285 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.