Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 95.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,230 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period.

Shares of REMX stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.33. The stock had a trading volume of 192,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.54. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $44.02 and a twelve month high of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.39.

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

